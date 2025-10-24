Dynamic Duo: Mandhana and Rawal's Record-Breaking Partnership Lights Up Women's World Cup

Less than a year since joining forces, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal showcased a dazzling partnership in the Women's World Cup. Their remarkable 212-run stand against New Zealand sealed India's semifinal spot, continuing their impressive performance streak since the duo paired up in December 2024.

Vice-captain Mandhana and Rawal took the New Zealand bowlers to task, both hitting commanding centuries. Mandhana scored 105 off 95 balls, while Rawal added 122 from 134 deliveries, culminating in India's highest World Cup total this year at 340/3. The team's victory was a decisive 53-run triumph via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Rawal attributed their success to harmonious teamwork and strategic play, highlighting how their effective communication and mutual understanding underpin their collaborations. The pair have collectively scored 1,799 runs in 23 innings, setting a new benchmark in Women's World Cup history as they drive towards championship glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)