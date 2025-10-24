Aussie Skipper Healy Set for Crucial World Cup Showdown

Australia is set to face South Africa in a crucial Women's World Cup match on Saturday, hoping for the return of their 'three-in-one' skipper Alyssa Healy. Healy's role as captain, opener, and wicketkeeper makes her a vital asset, especially following her calf injury during training.

Despite Healy's absence, Australia clinched a victory against England under Tahlia McGrath's leadership. The Southern Stars' batting depth, demonstrated by Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 180-run partnership, underscores their position as the team to beat.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt will rely on key players like Marizanne Kapp and the top-order trio of Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, and Sune Luus to challenge an Australian lineup known for its formidable strength and depth.