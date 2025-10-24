Left Menu

Welsh Rugby Faces Strategic Overhaul: A Shift to Three Professional Teams

The Welsh Rugby Union plans to reduce the number of its professional rugby teams from four to three, though this change is slated for the future. The decision was made after discussions, preferring three licenses for men's clubs across Cardiff, west Wales, and east Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced plans to reduce its professional rugby teams from four to three. For now, all four teams - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and Scarlets - will continue as usual.

Following months of discussions, the preferred option is to have three clubs with equal funding. Licenses will be granted for men's clubs in Cardiff, west Wales, and east Wales, while maintaining two elite women's teams.

The timeline for these changes remains unspecified, but reports suggest the reduction will occur by 2028. Despite the changes, all existing player contracts will be honored, as the WRU aims for strategic adjustments amidst the sport's recent performance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

