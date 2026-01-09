Left Menu

Thrilling Shootouts: JSW Soorma Club's Victory and Tamil Nadu Dragons' Edge

JSW Soorma Club triumphed over Hyderabad Toofans in an exciting 3-1 shootout after a 1-1 tie in regulation time at the Hockey India League. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Dragons edged past SG Pipers in another intense shootout, earning crucial bonus points in their respective matches.

The JSW Soorma Club clinched a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory against Hyderabad Toofans after a 1-1 draw in their Hockey India League match. Captain Harmanpreet Singh made a significant impact, scoring in the 20th minute, while Amandeep Lakra drew level for the Toofans in the 46th minute.

The game saw both teams showcasing resilient defenses, culminating in a tightly contested shootout. Vincent Vanasch made a crucial save, helping Soorma win the penalty shootout and earn a bonus point. The match highlighted strategic plays, pinpoint passes, and exceptional goalkeeping under pressure.

Parallelly, Tamil Nadu Dragons edged SG Pipers in another gripping encounter, ending in a 4-4 draw before prevailing in the shootout. Despite fouls from Pipers' side, the Dragons secured their bonus point by converting all their shootout attempts.

