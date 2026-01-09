Thrilling Shootouts: JSW Soorma Club's Victory and Tamil Nadu Dragons' Edge

The JSW Soorma Club clinched a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory against Hyderabad Toofans after a 1-1 draw in their Hockey India League match. Captain Harmanpreet Singh made a significant impact, scoring in the 20th minute, while Amandeep Lakra drew level for the Toofans in the 46th minute.

The game saw both teams showcasing resilient defenses, culminating in a tightly contested shootout. Vincent Vanasch made a crucial save, helping Soorma win the penalty shootout and earn a bonus point. The match highlighted strategic plays, pinpoint passes, and exceptional goalkeeping under pressure.

Parallelly, Tamil Nadu Dragons edged SG Pipers in another gripping encounter, ending in a 4-4 draw before prevailing in the shootout. Despite fouls from Pipers' side, the Dragons secured their bonus point by converting all their shootout attempts.