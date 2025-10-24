Sheffield Wednesday Enters Administration Amid Financial Crisis

Sheffield Wednesday, one of England's oldest football clubs, has been docked 12 points after entering administration due to mounting financial issues. The English Football League (EFL) had charged the Championship club with regulatory breaches for failing to pay players on time.

The club has faced previous penalties, including registration embargoes and a six-point deduction during the 2020-21 season. A statement confirmed Dejphon Chansiri, director of Sheffield Wednesday, has appointed administrators to manage the club and its owning company, Hillsborough.

Joint administrators, now managing the club's operations, are seeking a new owner. The situation is comparable to Derby County's 2021 relegation following a similar points deduction. Despite ownership controversies, fans view this as a critical juncture for Sheffield Wednesday's future.