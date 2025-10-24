Left Menu

Sheffield Wednesday Enters Administration Amid Financial Crisis

Sheffield Wednesday has entered administration, resulting in a 12-point deduction amid significant financial troubles. Ownership issues led to breaches of English Football League regulations, with new administrators appointed to stabilize and sell the club. Fans hope this marks a turning point in the team's 158-year history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:47 IST
Sheffield Wednesday Enters Administration Amid Financial Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sheffield Wednesday, one of England's oldest football clubs, has been docked 12 points after entering administration due to mounting financial issues. The English Football League (EFL) had charged the Championship club with regulatory breaches for failing to pay players on time.

The club has faced previous penalties, including registration embargoes and a six-point deduction during the 2020-21 season. A statement confirmed Dejphon Chansiri, director of Sheffield Wednesday, has appointed administrators to manage the club and its owning company, Hillsborough.

Joint administrators, now managing the club's operations, are seeking a new owner. The situation is comparable to Derby County's 2021 relegation following a similar points deduction. Despite ownership controversies, fans view this as a critical juncture for Sheffield Wednesday's future.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
2
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India
3
Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025