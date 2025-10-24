Left Menu

Nepal's Cricketing Hero Sharad Vesawkar to Bid Farewell at Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Veteran all-rounder Sharad Vesawkar prepares for his final outing with Nepal's team at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. A dynamic six-a-side format competition, featuring a global lineup of 12 teams, promises thrilling cricketing action from November 7-9, with Nepal facing South Africa and Afghanistan in Group A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:00 IST
Nepal squd (Photo: Hong Kong Sixes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Nepal has revealed its squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, marking veteran cricketer Sharad Vesawkar's last appearance. Vesawkar, who debuted in 2004, will lead the team in this fast-paced tournament, which spans November 7-9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

In Group A with South Africa and Afghanistan, Nepal will rely on Sundeep Jora's batting and Lokesh Bam's powerful play. Basir Ahamad enhances both batting and bowling, while medium pacer Aadil Alam looks to extend his international form. Rashid Khan and Rupesh Singh complete the squad, aiming for a high-energy performance.

Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, Rajneesh Chopra, highlighted Nepal's return to the tournament, emphasizing the excitement surrounding Vesawkar's final run. This edition promises exciting cricket, with 12 teams participating in the high-energy Hong Kong Sixes format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

