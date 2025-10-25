Left Menu

Rookies Shine as Ferrari Leads First Mexico City GP Practice

Charles Leclerc topped the first practice of the Mexico City Grand Prix for Ferrari, with Red Bull's rookie Arvid Lindblad impressively finishing sixth. The session featured multiple rookies stepping in for regular drivers, offering thrilling insights and setting the stage for potential talent transitions in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc propelled Ferrari to the forefront as a spotlight shone on Formula One's emerging talents. Red Bull's rookie Arvid Lindblad led a pack of aspiring drivers who seized the opportunity.

Leclerc, the Monegasque driver, completed 29 circuits of the Hermanos Rodriguez track, posting a time of one minute and 18.380 seconds, narrowly faster than Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who registered the most laps with 35.

While Oscar Piastri of McLaren followed closely behind Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, the session's lap times held limited significance. This event allowed rookies and reserve drivers to replace regular racers, demonstrating promising performances and leaving an impression on team assessments for the upcoming season.

