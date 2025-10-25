Kane Williamson Eyes 2027 World Cup Comeback

Former New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has expressed his desire to continue playing at the international level until the 2027 World Cup. The 35-year-old batsman is gearing up for his comeback during the three-match one-day international series against England, commencing this Monday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

While Williamson is not focusing too much on long-term plans, he highlights the ODI World Cup and Test cricket as pivotal for him. He emphasizes the significance of aligning personal aspirations with the team's direction, maintaining open communication to ensure clarity and focus.

Williamson, who has captained New Zealand in numerous Tests and ODIs, also praises current captain Tom Latham and one-day skipper Mitchell Santner. He looks forward to collaborating with them to enhance the team's performance as he eyes this new phase of his cricketing career.