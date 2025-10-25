Left Menu

Kane Williamson Eyes 2027 World Cup Comeback

Former New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson aims to play until the 2027 World Cup, targeting a return in the ODI series against England. He supports current captains Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner, emphasizing teamwork and strategic focus during this phase of his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:03 IST
Kane Williamson Eyes 2027 World Cup Comeback
Kane Williamson

Former New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has expressed his desire to continue playing at the international level until the 2027 World Cup. The 35-year-old batsman is gearing up for his comeback during the three-match one-day international series against England, commencing this Monday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

While Williamson is not focusing too much on long-term plans, he highlights the ODI World Cup and Test cricket as pivotal for him. He emphasizes the significance of aligning personal aspirations with the team's direction, maintaining open communication to ensure clarity and focus.

Williamson, who has captained New Zealand in numerous Tests and ODIs, also praises current captain Tom Latham and one-day skipper Mitchell Santner. He looks forward to collaborating with them to enhance the team's performance as he eyes this new phase of his cricketing career.

TRENDING

1
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
4
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025