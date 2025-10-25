Left Menu

Struggling Hammers: Coach Santo’s Rocky Start and Defensive Woes

Nuno Espirito Santo's start as West Ham's coach mirrors past struggles, as the team remains winless in four games. Defensive lapses, including conceding nine goals from corners, have haunted the team. Fans' frustration is evident, with many boycotting recent matches. Captain Jarrod Bowen urges immediate improvement.

Updated: 25-10-2025 09:05 IST
Struggling Hammers: Coach Santo’s Rocky Start and Defensive Woes
Nuno Espirito Santo
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

Nuno Espirito Santo has had a turbulent introduction as West Ham's coach, becoming the first since 2018 to go winless in his initial four matches. The team's persistent defensive troubles were highlighted in a 2-1 loss to Leeds, a reflection of weaknesses that have marred the season.

Despite joining the Hammers following a successful stint with Nottingham Forest, where he led the team to a European spot, Santo has yet to make a positive impact in east London. His current record—three losses and one draw—echoes that of Manuel Pellegrini's start five years ago.

Amidst poor defense, evidenced by conceding nine goals from corner kicks alone, and a lackluster fifth minute breakthrough by Leeds, fans are critical of the management. Thousands boycotted the recent home defeat to Brentford, reflecting dissatisfaction. West Ham's season start mirrors historically poor performances from 1932-33 and 1973-74 seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

