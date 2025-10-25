Toronto Blue Jays Dominate in World Series Opener: A Historic Blowout

The Toronto Blue Jays made a triumphant return to the World Series with an overwhelming 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the championship series. The matchup saw the Blue Jays shaking up the narrative as favorites, showcasing their resolve to the baseball world.

A pivotal moment occurred when the Blue Jays broke open the game in the sixth inning with a stunning nine-run rally, highlighted by the first pinch-hit Grand Slam in World Series history. This explosive performance underscored their determination and team synergy, as praised by manager John Schneider.

The Dodgers initially led but were unable to maintain momentum despite some strong individual performances, including a home run by Shohei Ohtani. The Blue Jays' commanding display on the field left the Dodgers with much to reassess as the series continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)