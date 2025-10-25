Left Menu

Blue Jays Smash Dodgers in Historic World Series Opener

The Toronto Blue Jays triumphed over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the World Series, with a decisive 11-4 victory. A nine-run sixth inning, including a pinch-hit Grand Slam, paved the way for Toronto. Despite early scores from the Dodgers, the Blue Jays dominated the game.

Updated: 25-10-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:46 IST
The Toronto Blue Jays, eager to make their mark after a long wait, dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the World Series with an emphatic 11-4 victory.

The Dodgers, favored to win with players like Shohei Ohtani, were left to reassess strategies after Toronto's command over the match, demonstrated by a historic nine-run sixth inning.

Despite the Dodgers' early lead, the Blue Jays surged forward, thrilling fans with spectacular plays and showcasing their determination, offering Canadian fans a much-needed reprieve from national economic tensions.

