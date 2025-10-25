The Toronto Blue Jays, eager to make their mark after a long wait, dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the World Series with an emphatic 11-4 victory.

The Dodgers, favored to win with players like Shohei Ohtani, were left to reassess strategies after Toronto's command over the match, demonstrated by a historic nine-run sixth inning.

Despite the Dodgers' early lead, the Blue Jays surged forward, thrilling fans with spectacular plays and showcasing their determination, offering Canadian fans a much-needed reprieve from national economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)