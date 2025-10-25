Left Menu

Lakshya Rajesh Shines in Badminton Showdown

Lakshya Rajesh led India's charge into the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships, upsetting top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon. Other Indian players, including Diksha Sudhakar, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, and doubles pair Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh, also advanced to the semifinals.

Chengdu | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:16 IST
In a thrilling Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships, Lakshya Rajesh emerged as a standout competitor by defeating top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon. Battling through three intense sets, Lakshya secured a semifinal spot by winning 11-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Diksha Sudhakar joined the semifinal round with a dominant performance, defeating Indonesia's Raisya Affatunisa 21-17, 21-8. In the boys' singles, Jagsher Singh Khangurra maintained his impressive form, clinching victory over Zhan Shing Yui with a score of 21-13, 21-14.

India's Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh advanced to the U-17 mixed doubles semifinals as their Chinese opponents retired. Meanwhile, top-seeded Shaina Manimuthu effortlessly secured her place in the U-15 girls' singles semifinals, overcoming Japan's Yubuki Azumaya 21-14, 21-16.

