Belinda Bencic Advances to Pan Pacific Open Final

Belinda Bencic has made it to her second Pan Pacific Open final, defeating Sofia Kenin in a tough battle with scores of 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2. Under the rain-covered roof of the Ariake Coliseum, the players were neck-and-neck until Bencic ramped up the heat, clinching the first set in a tiebreak.

Kenin, a former Australian Open champion, managed to equalize by taking the second set. However, Bencic, also an Olympic gold medalist, regained momentum in the final set, securing a win and setting up a clash with Linda Noskova, who won by default as Elena Rybakina withdrew with a back injury.

Noskova, aiming for her second WTA title, cruised to the final after Rybakina was forced out due to back issues, disappointing many fans. Noskova had recently participated in the China Open final, showcasing her rising talent in women's tennis.

