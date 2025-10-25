Left Menu

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Two Australian female cricketers participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup were reportedly stalked, and one was assaulted by a motorcyclist in Indore, India. The suspect was later apprehended by the police after a bystander noted his motorcycle number. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Indore, two Australian women cricketers in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup faced harassment. As they walked towards a café, a motorcyclist allegedly stalked and molested one of them, police reports confirmed.

The police swiftly acted on the information shared by the cricketers and arrested the accused, Akil Khan, with the help of a vigilant bystander who noted down the motorcycle number. The First Information Report has been filed under sections dealing with the use of criminal force to outrage modesty and stalking.

The team security, in coordination with local authorities, promptly responded to the incident. Khan, who has a prior criminal record, remains under investigation, raising concerns about security for international athletes in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

