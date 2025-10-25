Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

The New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in the NHL. Dougie Hamilton was a standout performer with two power-play goals, further solidifying the Devils' impressive run.

In the NBA, Commissioner Adam Silver voiced concern over recent gambling allegations involving a head coach and player. These revelations have placed the integrity of the league under scrutiny, causing considerable upset among fans and officials alike.

Meanwhile, the NFL penalized the New York Giants' coach Brian Daboll for interfering during a concussion protocol procedure, raising concerns about adherence to safety standards during games.

(With inputs from agencies.)