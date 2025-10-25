Bencic Sets Sights on Pan Pacific Glory After Decade-Long Wait

Belinda Bencic triumphed over American Sofia Kenin in a gripping semi-final of the Pan Pacific Open, inching closer to redeeming her decade-old final loss. The Swiss player edged out Kenin with a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 score, earning a spot against Linda Noskova in the final.

Looking forward to a potential title, Bencic reminisced about her heartbreaking defeat to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the 2015 final as she prepares to battle Noskova, who advanced after Elena Rybakina withdrew due to a back injury.

Bencic, a former Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, expressed her fatigue but enthusiasm, crediting her persistent mindset to keeping her in the game. Noskova, aiming for her second WTA title, anticipates another challenging encounter against Bencic.

(With inputs from agencies.)