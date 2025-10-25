Left Menu

Bencic Sets Sights on Pan Pacific Glory After Decade-Long Wait

Belinda Bencic reached her second Pan Pacific Open final after defeating Sofia Kenin. She aims to overcome her 2015 loss and win against Linda Noskova, who advanced due to Elena Rybakina's withdrawal. Bencic reflects on the challenging match and her journey in returning to the finals after a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:49 IST
Bencic Sets Sights on Pan Pacific Glory After Decade-Long Wait
Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic triumphed over American Sofia Kenin in a gripping semi-final of the Pan Pacific Open, inching closer to redeeming her decade-old final loss. The Swiss player edged out Kenin with a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 score, earning a spot against Linda Noskova in the final.

Looking forward to a potential title, Bencic reminisced about her heartbreaking defeat to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the 2015 final as she prepares to battle Noskova, who advanced after Elena Rybakina withdrew due to a back injury.

Bencic, a former Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, expressed her fatigue but enthusiasm, crediting her persistent mindset to keeping her in the game. Noskova, aiming for her second WTA title, anticipates another challenging encounter against Bencic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025