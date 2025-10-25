Left Menu

Postponed Goals: Argentina's Scheduled Visit to Kerala Faces Delay

The Argentina football team's friendly match in Kerala, led by Lionel Messi, is postponed due to pending FIFA approval. Although inspections are complete at the Kochi stadium, FIFA's consent remains outstanding. Rescheduling is anticipated during the next international window. The visit was postponed after discussions with the Argentine Football Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:53 IST
  • India

The much-anticipated visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to Kerala has hit a stumbling block. The friendly match, initially scheduled for November 17, is postponed due to a delay in FIFA's approval.

Anto Augustine, event sponsor, confirmed the match will be rescheduled after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman stated that despite meeting all required submissions, the match awaits FIFA's nod.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, cleared for use, awaits some minor adjustments to meet FIFA standards. Although there were concerns raised locally about facilities, the event promises future excitement for football fans once approvals are finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

