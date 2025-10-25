Rohit and Kohli: A Journey of Cricketing Legends in Australia

Rohit Sharma has expressed deep fondness for playing in Australia, citing it as his cricketing heartland. After a demanding ODI series against a historic rival, Rohit hinted this might be his and Virat Kohli's last playing tour in Australia. Despite their possible final outing, both cricketers exhibited outstanding performances, saving India from a series whitewash with a solid 168-run partnership, ensuring a nine-wicket win for India in the third ODI.

While reflecting on the challenges of playing down under, Rohit, honored as Player of the Match and Series, noted the positive aspects gained from the tour. 'Australian pitches are tough, and the bowlers are of high quality, but these conditions offer learnings,' he commented. Emphasizing mentorship, Rohit shared that nurturing young talent is vital at this stage of his career, much like how he was guided by seniors.

Virat Kohli echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing continuous learning from the game. He expressed gratitude to Australian fans for their unwavering support, reminiscing about their successful past partnerships that began in 2013. Both players cherish their enduring connection with Australian cricket and its passionate audience, and their current partnership reflects their experience and understanding of the sport.

