Left Menu

Rohit and Kohli: A Journey of Cricketing Legends in Australia

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reflect on their love for playing cricket in Australia as they compete in what could be their final tour Down Under. Despite challenges against a key rival, the duo's partnership secured a triumph for India. Rohit emphasizes mentorship and their historic connection with Australian crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:46 IST
Rohit and Kohli: A Journey of Cricketing Legends in Australia
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rohit Sharma has expressed deep fondness for playing in Australia, citing it as his cricketing heartland. After a demanding ODI series against a historic rival, Rohit hinted this might be his and Virat Kohli's last playing tour in Australia. Despite their possible final outing, both cricketers exhibited outstanding performances, saving India from a series whitewash with a solid 168-run partnership, ensuring a nine-wicket win for India in the third ODI.

While reflecting on the challenges of playing down under, Rohit, honored as Player of the Match and Series, noted the positive aspects gained from the tour. 'Australian pitches are tough, and the bowlers are of high quality, but these conditions offer learnings,' he commented. Emphasizing mentorship, Rohit shared that nurturing young talent is vital at this stage of his career, much like how he was guided by seniors.

Virat Kohli echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing continuous learning from the game. He expressed gratitude to Australian fans for their unwavering support, reminiscing about their successful past partnerships that began in 2013. Both players cherish their enduring connection with Australian cricket and its passionate audience, and their current partnership reflects their experience and understanding of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025