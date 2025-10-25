Left Menu

Delhi Set to Host Thrilling Season 3 of Ultimate Kho Kho League

The Ultimate Kho Kho League's third edition will be held in Delhi, celebrated with a new anthem. The league aims to elevate the sport's status, featuring players like Dilip Khandavi. It highlights India's sporting resurgence amid the country's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid.

The Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) League is making its highly-anticipated debut in the national capital. The action-packed third edition will unfold at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium starting November 29, following previous editions hosted in Pune and Cuttack.

UKK has launched its season-3 anthem, vibrantly celebrating the dynamic energy and emotional bond Kho Kho shares with India. The anthem features prominent league players such as Dilip Khandavi, Rohan Singhade, and Avdhut Patil, alongside fans and athletes from across the nation.

Amit Burman, Promoter of UKK, said, 'Ultimate Kho Kho is a movement honoring India's Kho Kho legacy through a modern lens. This anthem captures the spirit of Indian pride, with a global perspective.' With India striving for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Delhi edition of UKK highlights the increasing focus on indigenous sports. Notably, Khandavi shared how the league has impacted lives by providing exposure and better training opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

