Left Menu

Manika Batra's Remarkable Run: A Step Closer to Glory

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra has advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender in London. Batra defeated world No. 12 Shi Xunyao, with scores of 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9 in a competitive 37-minute match. She will soon face off against either Shin Yubin or Cheng I-Ching in the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:14 IST
Manika Batra's Remarkable Run: A Step Closer to Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, Indian paddler Manika Batra advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals at the prestigious WTT Star Contender tournament held in London. Batra's victory came against none other than world No. 12 Shi Xunyao of China, proving her potential to challenge the world's best.

The match, hosted at the Copper Box Arena, saw Batra, ranked 43rd globally and seeded 16th in the tournament, triumph over the fourth-seeded Shi with scores of 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, and 11-9. This 37-minute encounter highlighted Batra's strategic gameplay and resilient spirit.

Looking ahead, Batra is poised to face off against either Shin Yubin from Korea or Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei in her bid to reach the semifinals. The competition promises to be fierce, yet Batra's recent performance boosts her chances for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025