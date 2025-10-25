Manika Batra's Remarkable Run: A Step Closer to Glory

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, Indian paddler Manika Batra advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals at the prestigious WTT Star Contender tournament held in London. Batra's victory came against none other than world No. 12 Shi Xunyao of China, proving her potential to challenge the world's best.

The match, hosted at the Copper Box Arena, saw Batra, ranked 43rd globally and seeded 16th in the tournament, triumph over the fourth-seeded Shi with scores of 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, and 11-9. This 37-minute encounter highlighted Batra's strategic gameplay and resilient spirit.

Looking ahead, Batra is poised to face off against either Shin Yubin from Korea or Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei in her bid to reach the semifinals. The competition promises to be fierce, yet Batra's recent performance boosts her chances for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)