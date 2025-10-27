Left Menu

Olivia Moultrie Shines as U.S. Women's Team Rebounds Against Portugal

Olivia Moultrie scored twice, leading the U.S. women's national team to a 3-1 victory over Portugal. This marks a turnaround win after their previous loss to the same team. Sam Coffey sealed the win with a late goal. Emma Hayes made strategic changes to ensure improved performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Easthartford | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:05 IST
The U.S. women's national soccer team, led by Olivia Moultrie's two goals, secured a much-needed 3-1 victory against Portugal on Sunday. This victory follows a recent 2-1 setback against the same team during the first game of their international series held in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The revamped lineup, crafted by Coach Emma Hayes, resulted in improved defensive solidity and strategic ball control, illustrating a notable improvement from their previous performance. Hayes emphasized the importance of rebuilding the team's unique style of play.

In a touching pre-match tribute, the team honored retired goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, a pivotal player in past World Cup and Olympic victories. Looking ahead, the team faces New Zealand next but will be without some key players who are dealing with injuries and maternity absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

