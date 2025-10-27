Shreyas Iyer Suffers Lacerated Spleen During ODI Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer, a key player for the Indian cricket team, faced a serious injury during the third one-day international against Australia in Sydney. The incident occurred on Saturday as Iyer attempted to catch Alex Carey, resulting in an awkward fall that caused a lacerated spleen.

Iyer clutched his side in noticeable pain and had to leave the field for treatment, missing the remainder of the match. Despite his absence, India triumphed with a nine-wicket victory, though Australia had already claimed the series by winning the first two matches.

The BCCI confirmed that Iyer is in a stable condition following hospital treatment and is recovering well. The Indian team doctor will monitor Iyer's progress closely in the coming days. The Indian squad is set to face Australia in a forthcoming Twenty20 series starting in Canberra.