High Stakes at the Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

East Bengal prepares for a critical showdown with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby, a match that serves as a virtual quarter-final of the Super Cup. Just two weeks ago, East Bengal suffered a heartbreaking loss in the IFA Shield final against Mohun Bagan, and now seek redemption.

The stakes could not be higher: the derby winner will earn a direct ticket to the semi-finals. In a twist, East Bengal can still advance with a draw, provided Dempo does not win their game by a large margin. However, Mohun Bagan's fate firmly rests in their own hands.

Óscar Bruzón, the head coach of East Bengal, stresses an aggressive approach, while Mohun Bagan aims to regain their attacking edge. Both teams are poised for a tactical battle with midfield control as a potential decider. The tension is palpable as the derby promises to be a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)