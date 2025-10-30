Left Menu

India's Youth Asian Games Glory: Boxing and Wrestling Triumph

India shone at the Youth Asian Games, securing four golds, two silvers, and one bronze in boxing, with notable performances by Khushi Chand and Ahaana Sharma. Beach wrestling added three golds. India's total medal count climbed to 47, with standout achievements in both boxing and wrestling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahrain | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:08 IST
India's exceptional performance at the Youth Asian Games continued, as young athletes captured four golds, two silvers, and one bronze in the boxing arena. This remarkable achievement significantly contributed to India's total medal tally, which now stands at 47, including 13 golds, 17 silvers, and 17 bronze medals.

In boxing, stars like Khushi Chand and Ahaana Sharma delivered outstanding feats. Khushi defeated China's Luo Jinxiu with precision, while Ahaana secured a notable victory against Ma Jong Hyang of Korea. Other golds were achieved by Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari and Anshika, as Harnoor Kaur and others added to the medal haul.

Beach wrestling also saw triumphs, with golds claimed by Sani Subhash Fulmali and Anjali, among others. Though some narrowly missed the top spot, the young Indian contingent has marked a new high in this prestigious event, showcasing great promise for the future of Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

