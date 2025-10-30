Left Menu

Beauden Barrett Returns to Boost All Blacks Against Ireland

Experienced flyhalf Beauden Barrett returns for New Zealand as coach Scott Robertson makes strategic changes ahead of their match against Ireland. Barrett is back after a shoulder injury, and other team adjustments include Caleb Clarke on the wing. The All Blacks face a cohesive Irish side known for their tactical prowess.

Updated: 30-10-2025 22:58 IST
New Zealand's rugby team is set for a crucial encounter against Ireland this Saturday, with Beauden Barrett making a notable return at flyhalf. Coach Scott Robertson announced three changes to his starting lineup, emphasizing strategic moves to reinforce the team's performance.

The All Blacks won their previous game against Australia 28-14, with Barrett now returning from an injury. Caleb Clarke, recovered from his own injury, will also join the starting 15. The Kiwis face an Irish team that has bested them multiple times, creating a highly anticipated match-up.

Coach Robertson recognizes the significance of the upcoming game, recalling their historic loss to Ireland nine years ago. He expressed confidence in his team's readiness, citing Ireland's strong cohesion and coaching. This encounter promises an intense display of rugby prowess at Soldier Field.

