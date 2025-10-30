Beauden Barrett Returns to Boost All Blacks Against Ireland

New Zealand's rugby team is set for a crucial encounter against Ireland this Saturday, with Beauden Barrett making a notable return at flyhalf. Coach Scott Robertson announced three changes to his starting lineup, emphasizing strategic moves to reinforce the team's performance.

The All Blacks won their previous game against Australia 28-14, with Barrett now returning from an injury. Caleb Clarke, recovered from his own injury, will also join the starting 15. The Kiwis face an Irish team that has bested them multiple times, creating a highly anticipated match-up.

Coach Robertson recognizes the significance of the upcoming game, recalling their historic loss to Ireland nine years ago. He expressed confidence in his team's readiness, citing Ireland's strong cohesion and coaching. This encounter promises an intense display of rugby prowess at Soldier Field.

