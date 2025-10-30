Left Menu

India Triumphs in Record-Breaking ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal

India's women's cricket team reached the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final by defeating Australia in a thrilling semifinal. Stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur led India to a record-breaking chase of 339 runs. India's victory set the stage for a final against South Africa on November 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:11 IST
India Triumphs in Record-Breaking ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal
Jemimah Rodrigues. (Photo: @BCCIWomen X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of cricket, India's women's national team secured their place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final after defeating defending champions Australia by five wickets in an electrifying semifinal match. The monumental game saw India chase down a formidable target of 339 runs, the highest ever in women's ODI World Cup history, at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The stars of the match, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, orchestrated the historic run chase with sublime skill and composure. Jemimah's unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, peppered with 14 boundaries, and Harmanpreet's aggressive 89 off 88 balls laid a formidable partnership of 167 runs, leading the Indian team to a breathtaking victory with nine balls to spare.

Australia, after electing to bat first, posted a formidable 338 runs, powered by Phoebe Litchfield's scintillating 119 and Ellyse Perry's steady 77. Despite this imposing score, India's lineup, bolstered by critical contributions from Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur, prevailed, ensuring a historic chase and setting up an anticipated showdown with South Africa for the chance to claim their first-ever World Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025