India Triumphs in Record-Breaking ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal

In a stunning display of cricket, India's women's national team secured their place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final after defeating defending champions Australia by five wickets in an electrifying semifinal match. The monumental game saw India chase down a formidable target of 339 runs, the highest ever in women's ODI World Cup history, at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The stars of the match, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, orchestrated the historic run chase with sublime skill and composure. Jemimah's unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, peppered with 14 boundaries, and Harmanpreet's aggressive 89 off 88 balls laid a formidable partnership of 167 runs, leading the Indian team to a breathtaking victory with nine balls to spare.

Australia, after electing to bat first, posted a formidable 338 runs, powered by Phoebe Litchfield's scintillating 119 and Ellyse Perry's steady 77. Despite this imposing score, India's lineup, bolstered by critical contributions from Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur, prevailed, ensuring a historic chase and setting up an anticipated showdown with South Africa for the chance to claim their first-ever World Cup title.

