Eddie Jones' Game Plan: Minimal Changes for Japan's Battle Against South Africa
Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones, introduces minimal changes to the squad for their match against South Africa, aiming for consistency after a tight loss to Australia. Only two changes were made, with Charlie Lawrence and Kenji Sato stepping in. Michael Leitch continues as captain, seeking another historic upset.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strategic move, Japan coach Eddie Jones has opted for only two adjustments to his starting lineup against South Africa at Wembley, emphasizing stability following a close defeat to Australia.
Charlie Lawrence takes the center position in place of Shogo Nakano, while Kenji Sato is set to replace Hayate Era as hooker. Japan narrowly lost 19-15 to Australia last weekend in Tokyo.
Michael Leitch will once again lead the team, reminiscent of his captaincy during Japan's historic victory over South Africa in Brighton, 2015. The team, listed for Saturday, includes notable players such as Yoshitaka Yazaki and Dylan Riley, with Leitch as captain.
Advertisement