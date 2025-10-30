Eddie Jones' Game Plan: Minimal Changes for Japan's Battle Against South Africa

In a strategic move, Japan coach Eddie Jones has opted for only two adjustments to his starting lineup against South Africa at Wembley, emphasizing stability following a close defeat to Australia.

Charlie Lawrence takes the center position in place of Shogo Nakano, while Kenji Sato is set to replace Hayate Era as hooker. Japan narrowly lost 19-15 to Australia last weekend in Tokyo.

Michael Leitch will once again lead the team, reminiscent of his captaincy during Japan's historic victory over South Africa in Brighton, 2015. The team, listed for Saturday, includes notable players such as Yoshitaka Yazaki and Dylan Riley, with Leitch as captain.