Left Menu

Eddie Jones' Game Plan: Minimal Changes for Japan's Battle Against South Africa

Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones, introduces minimal changes to the squad for their match against South Africa, aiming for consistency after a tight loss to Australia. Only two changes were made, with Charlie Lawrence and Kenji Sato stepping in. Michael Leitch continues as captain, seeking another historic upset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:32 IST
Eddie Jones' Game Plan: Minimal Changes for Japan's Battle Against South Africa
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move, Japan coach Eddie Jones has opted for only two adjustments to his starting lineup against South Africa at Wembley, emphasizing stability following a close defeat to Australia.

Charlie Lawrence takes the center position in place of Shogo Nakano, while Kenji Sato is set to replace Hayate Era as hooker. Japan narrowly lost 19-15 to Australia last weekend in Tokyo.

Michael Leitch will once again lead the team, reminiscent of his captaincy during Japan's historic victory over South Africa in Brighton, 2015. The team, listed for Saturday, includes notable players such as Yoshitaka Yazaki and Dylan Riley, with Leitch as captain.

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025