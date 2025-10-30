Sansad Khel Mahotsav: Catalyzing India's Athletic Renaissance in Vidisha

In a significant stride towards bolstering sports infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering India's athletic progress. Yadav made these remarks while inaugurating the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Vidisha, a city described as burgeoning into a sports hub.

Joined by Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former cricket icon Kapil Dev, the event saw Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, via virtual address, reveal plans for a new athletics center in Vidisha to expand sports opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav highlighted Vidisha's historical link to Emperor Ashoka while noting the modern architectural inspiration drawn from the city's Vijay Mandir. Infrastructure advancements, including a four-lane highway project, promise to enhance local connectivity, further aligning with Modi's Fit India initiative to foster nationwide sports participation.