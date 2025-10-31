Left Menu

Nicolo Bulega's Dream Debut: Filling Marc Marquez's Shoes in MotoGP

Nicolo Bulega is set to replace the injured Marc Marquez in the final rounds of the MotoGP season for Ducati. Having almost clinched the World Superbike title, Bulega now looks forward to making his premier class debut, fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing in MotoGP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:11 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Nicolo Bulega will step in for the injured Marc Marquez in the concluding rounds of the MotoGP season in Portugal and Valencia, according to Ducati's announcement on Friday. Marquez recently ended his season early due to a collarbone injury sustained at the Indonesian Grand Prix, just a week after triumphing at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Michele Pirro, the regular test rider for Ducati, temporarily filled Marquez's spot during the Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix. However, the decision was made for Bulega, who impressed Ducati with tests in Jerez, to make his premier class debut. Bulega expressed his excitement, stating that making a MotoGP debut is a dream come true.

Bulega, who recently competed for the World Superbike title, narrowly lost to Toprak Razgatlioglu. Ducati general manager Luigi Dall'Igna praised Bulega's contribution since 2022, recognizing his pivotal role in the Superbike series and expressing confidence in his upcoming role in MotoGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

