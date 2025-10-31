Tragedy in Jagraon: Kabaddi Player Shot Dead in Daylight

In a shocking incident in Jagraon city, a 25-year-old Kabaddi player named Tejpal Singh was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Friday. The young athlete was attacked and shot by a group of assailants, according to local police reports.

The tragic event occurred near the Ludhiana (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police's office, about 45 km from the district headquarters. Singh, who had come to the city for personal reasons, faced a violent assault before being shot in public.

Authorities suspect the motive behind the murder could be personal enmity. Senior Superintendent of Police Ankur Gupta confirmed that the suspects have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend them. Meanwhile, CCTV footage is under review as part of the ongoing investigation.

