Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Manuel Frederick's Legacy in Hockey

Former Indian hockey team goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, who won the bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, passed away at 78 in Bengaluru after battling prostate cancer. Remembered as a pioneer from Kerala, his legacy in sports inspired future generations. He was honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Award in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:27 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Manuel Frederick's Legacy in Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

Manuel Frederick, a remarkable former goalkeeper for India's men's hockey team, passed away on Friday morning in Bengaluru. He succumbed to prostate cancer at the age of 78, according to his family. Known as the first Keralite to clinch an Olympic hockey medal, Frederick's legacy extends beyond the 1972 Munich bronze medal triumph.

Frederick's career spanned seven years, during which he showcased exceptional skills, particularly in blocking penalty strokes—a skill that earned him global recognition. Awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Award in 2019, Frederick's contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on Indian hockey and inspired many beyond traditional hockey regions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and fellow Olympian P R Sreejesh led tributes, highlighting Frederick's impact on the sport in Kerala. His achievements set a precedent for aspiring players. Hockey India, alongside Frederick's wide circle including ASC, HAL, and Mohun Bagan, expressed their condolences, mourning the loss of a legendary figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025