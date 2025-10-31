Farewell to a Legend: Manuel Frederick's Legacy in Hockey

Manuel Frederick, a remarkable former goalkeeper for India's men's hockey team, passed away on Friday morning in Bengaluru. He succumbed to prostate cancer at the age of 78, according to his family. Known as the first Keralite to clinch an Olympic hockey medal, Frederick's legacy extends beyond the 1972 Munich bronze medal triumph.

Frederick's career spanned seven years, during which he showcased exceptional skills, particularly in blocking penalty strokes—a skill that earned him global recognition. Awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Award in 2019, Frederick's contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on Indian hockey and inspired many beyond traditional hockey regions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and fellow Olympian P R Sreejesh led tributes, highlighting Frederick's impact on the sport in Kerala. His achievements set a precedent for aspiring players. Hockey India, alongside Frederick's wide circle including ASC, HAL, and Mohun Bagan, expressed their condolences, mourning the loss of a legendary figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)