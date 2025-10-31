Abhishek Sharma Reflects on Surprising Australian Tour Experience

Young cricketer Abhishek Sharma, on his maiden international series in Australia, candidly admitted being caught off guard by the conditions in Friday's challenging T20I match. Despite anticipating pace and bounce, the left-handed opener struggled against the disciplined Australian bowling attack, acknowledging it as a learning experience.

Scoring a resilient 68 runs, Sharma emerged as India's top-scorer, although the team fell short by four wickets. He emphasized adjusting strategies amid early wickets, highlighting collaborative efforts with Harshit Rana, whose maturity under pressure stood out in their crucial sixth-wicket partnership.

Sharma credited team management for instilling confidence, enabling him to play his natural, aggressive game. Reflecting on his cricket journey, he underscored the significance of support from the captain and coach, while also celebrating the Indian women's team's recent World Cup victory against Australia, calling it an inspiring performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)