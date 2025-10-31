Left Menu

India's Chess Renaissance: A New Era in Sports Under Modi's Leadership

Sport in India has transformed into a national movement under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighted during the FIDE World Cup in Goa. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised initiatives like Khelo India, emphasizing the country's rise as a global chess powerhouse and hosting the FIDE World Cup 2025.

Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST
Sport in India has undergone a significant transformation into a national movement under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. His remarks were made during the opening of the FIDE World Cup held in Goa, with key dignitaries such as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich in attendance.

The Union government's initiatives, including Khelo India, have deepened collaboration with sports federations. They have ensured that talent, whether from remote villages or urban centers, is now showcased on the global stage. Mandaviya emphasized that sports in India is not just competition but an integral part of culture and character, especially with India hosting the FIDE World Cup after 23 years.

The grandmaster count in India has grown to 88 since the event was last hosted in the country in 2002, marking India's position as a global chess powerhouse. The participation of Indian players in the world games is seen as a symbol of national pride, carrying the hopes and faith of 1.4 billion Indians. The participation of 206 players from 80 countries highlights the global significance of the event.

