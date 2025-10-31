The Viswanathan Anand Trophy: Celebrating a Chess Legend

The prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup has unveiled its new trophy, christened the Viswanathan Anand Trophy, in honor of India's iconic five-time world champion. Made of brass and gold-plated, the trophy was revealed during a vibrant ceremony attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and FIDE chief Arkady Dvorkovich.

Encompassing India's cultural richness, the opening ceremony also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi declare the tournament officially open via a letter read by Nitin Narang, President of the All India Chess Federation. The event, which offers a prize pool of USD 2 million, will have 206 players from 82 countries competing for the coveted title and future World Championship contention.

In a symbolic draw ceremony, reigning World Women Chess Cup champion Divya Deshmukh picked colors for the first round matches. Notably, India's own D Gukesh will start his matches from the second round, as the country celebrates its rise in the chess world with the integration of significant tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)