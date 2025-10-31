Shocking Upset: Kimberley Birrell Dethrones Donna Vekic in WTA Chennai Open

In a sensational upset at the WTA Chennai Open, third seed Donna Vekic was ousted from the singles draw by Kimberley Birrell of Australia. Birrell secured her victory in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-0, to avenge her previous loss to Vekic at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Birrell's win marked her second triumph over Vekic in four encounters, as she advanced to meet Joanna Garland from Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. Garland defeated Arina Rodionova with a confident 6-2, 7-6(2) victory, booking her first WTA Tour semifinal appearance.

In other matches, Indonesia's Janice Tjen continued to impress, overcoming 17-year-old wildcard Mia Pohankova. Tjen, who has made significant progress in the rankings this year, will face Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee in the next round. Meanwhile, Indian doubles duo Riya Bhatia and Rutuja Bhosale advanced to the semifinals.

