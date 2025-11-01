Sepp Straka Prioritizes Family Over Race to Dubai

Sepp Straka has made the decision to withdraw from two critical playoff events for the Race to Dubai, opting to prioritize family over golf as his newborn son, Thomas, prepares to leave the hospital after spending his first months in neonatal intensive care.

Originally exempt for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Austrian golfer, who grew up in Georgia, is stepping back from competition to support his family. Straka and his wife, Paige, joyfully anticipate bringing their son home and express gratitude to the medical teams involved in his care.

Straka's withdrawal means he will not meet the European tour's typical requirement of participating in four events; however, allowances have been made for his unique situation, ensuring his eligibility in 2026. Straka, a notable figure on the PGA Tour, is currently ranked No. 15 in the world.

