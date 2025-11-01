Left Menu

Dodgers Keep World Series Hopes Alive with Thrilling Game 6 Victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays to force a seventh game in the World Series, aided by solid pitching from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and offensive plays from Mookie Betts and Will Smith. Toronto's hopes were dashed by a controversial ninth-inning call and a game-ending double play.

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their World Series dreams alive with a pivotal 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The victory extends the series to a deciding Game Seven, with the Dodgers aiming to become the first team in 25 years to repeat as Major League Baseball champions.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered six solid innings for the Dodgers, while Mookie Betts and Will Smith provided crucial offensive support. A contentious call in the ninth inning, where a would-be inside-the-park home run was ruled a ground rule double, helped maintain the Dodgers' lead.

The Blue Jays, disappointed by the outcome, aim to regroup for Game Seven in Toronto. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed excitement for the critical matchup, emphasizing his team's focus and resilience. The final game is set to capture intense fan interest as Los Angeles seeks to secure its championship title.

