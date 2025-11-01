Sports Fever: Highlights from NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB

The San Antonio Spurs marked a historic start to their NBA season, achieving a first-ever 5-0 beginning, driven by standout performances from Victor Wembanyama. Alongside, Stephon Castle added vital contributions, resulting in a 107-101 victory over the Miami Heat.

In Philadelphia, the Boston Celtics ended the Sixers' perfect season start with a narrow 109-108 win, spearheaded by Jaylen Brown's 32-point effort. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche, thanks to Martin Necas's stellar performance following his contract extension, celebrated a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

The NFL faced governance issues as the Baltimore Ravens were fined $100,000 for injury report policy violations. On the baseball front, the Los Angeles Dodgers forced a decisive Game Seven against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 3-1 win, keeping their championship hopes alive.

