New Zealand's Sweeping Victory Over England in ODI Series

New Zealand completed a series whitewash against England by securing a nail-biting two-wicket victory in the third one-day international at Wellington Stadium. The victory, underscored by outstanding bowling performances from Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy, highlighted New Zealand's cricketing prowess.

Winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bowl, and their bowlers did not disappoint. Dismissing England for 222 runs in just 41 overs, Tickner shone with figures of 4-64, while Duffy took 3-56. Despite the confident start, New Zealand's chase stuttered, especially after run-outs put pressure on the batting order.

Daryl Mitchell, instrumental in previous victories, fell for 44, leaving the hosts in a precarious position. Yet, Tickner and Zak Foulkes held their nerves to steer New Zealand over the line. The thrilling finish underscored a dominant home season as New Zealand notched up their 25th ODI win in their last 27 games on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)