Left Menu

New Zealand's Sweeping Victory Over England in ODI Series

New Zealand's cricket team secured a series win against England with a 2-wicket victory in the third ODI. Standout performances from Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy contributed to England's dismissal for 222 runs. Despite a tense chase, New Zealand clinched their 25th home ODI victory in 27 games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:41 IST
New Zealand's Sweeping Victory Over England in ODI Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand completed a series whitewash against England by securing a nail-biting two-wicket victory in the third one-day international at Wellington Stadium. The victory, underscored by outstanding bowling performances from Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy, highlighted New Zealand's cricketing prowess.

Winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bowl, and their bowlers did not disappoint. Dismissing England for 222 runs in just 41 overs, Tickner shone with figures of 4-64, while Duffy took 3-56. Despite the confident start, New Zealand's chase stuttered, especially after run-outs put pressure on the batting order.

Daryl Mitchell, instrumental in previous victories, fell for 44, leaving the hosts in a precarious position. Yet, Tickner and Zak Foulkes held their nerves to steer New Zealand over the line. The thrilling finish underscored a dominant home season as New Zealand notched up their 25th ODI win in their last 27 games on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025