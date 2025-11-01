Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement: A Tennis Journey from Coorg to Grand Slams

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from professional tennis after a career of over two decades. He played his final match at the Paris Masters. In a heartfelt statement, Bopanna reflected on his journey from Coorg to the global tennis stage, marking the end of an illustrious career.

  • Country:
  • India

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna has announced his retirement from professional tennis, concluding a distinguished career that spanned more than two decades on the ATP Tour.

The 45-year-old made his final professional appearance at the Paris Masters, where he and partner Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fell in the opening round.

In a heartfelt announcement titled ''A Goodbye… But Not The End,'' Bopanna reminisced on his journey from Coorg to the global tennis circuit, sharing memories of humble beginnings and dreams realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

