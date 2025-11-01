Rohan Bopanna's Remarkable Tennis Journey: A Legacy of Grand Slams and Historic Achievements

Rohan Bopanna, an iconic figure in Indian tennis, has called it a career at the age of 45, leaving behind an impressive legacy marked by two Grand Slam titles.

Bopanna's journey is highlighted by his historic achievement as the oldest men's doubles world number one, a record he set after winning the Australian Open doubles title with Matthew Ebden.

Throughout his career, he also seized the French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski and earned accolades representing India in the Davis Cup, Asian Games, and Olympics. Bopanna's remarkable contributions will be remembered for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)