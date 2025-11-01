Patrick Vieira's Genoa Departure: A Coaching Shift in Serie A

Patrick Vieira's departure as Genoa coach marks the end of a challenging period for the Serie A club. Seated at the bottom of the league standings and without a win in nine matches, Genoa faces a fresh start under interim coaches Roberto Murgita and Domenico Criscito for Monday's clash with Sassuolo.

The club has yet to officially announce Vieira's resignation, stating merely that he is no longer in charge of the first team. However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the World Cup-winning Frenchman resigned from his position. Vieira had joined Genoa last year following Alberto Gilardino's departure, initially achieving a 13th-place finish and earning a two-year contract extension.

This coaching shift follows Genoa's recent 2-0 home defeat to promoted Cremona, and it comes on the heels of another Serie A management change, with Luciano Spalletti taking the reins at Juventus after Igor Tudor's dismissal.