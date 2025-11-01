Trailblazers of Women's Cricket: Nutan Gavaskar's Unyielding Legacy

Nutan Gavaskar, a key figure in the history of Indian women's cricket, looks back on the challenging era of the 1970s and 80s, a time when resources were scant and financial backing was nonexistent. Despite these hurdles, female cricketers like Gavaskar persevered, driven by a profound love for the sport and national pride.

During an interview with PTI, Gavaskar reminisced about the era of hardship, where international tours required tireless efforts to secure funding. In one instance, the team had to rely on the hospitality of NRI families for accommodation during a New Zealand tour. Such challenges underscored the passion of women propelling the game forward.

Gavaskar, who was instrumental in spotting talent like Jhulan Goswami, notes that the landscape has transformed significantly. Today, female cricketers enjoy facilities such as five-star accommodations and air travel. While she won't attend the Women's World Cup final, Gavaskar remains a fervent supporter, expressing joy at the visibility and recognition now achieved.

