Pro Wrestling League Returns with Renewed Transparency and Competitive Spirit

The Pro Wrestling League is set to resume in January 2026 after a hiatus due to the pandemic. With the Wrestling Federation of India now overseeing financial aspects, the league promises transparency for wrestlers and franchises. The new chairman, Dayaan Farooqui, emphasizes fair competition and inclusivity for all participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is poised for a grand return in January 2026. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will now directly handle payments to wrestlers and franchises, ensuring financial transparency and stability as the league relaunches.

The WFI assures that wrestlers involved in protests against former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not face bias and are welcome to participate in the upcoming auction. Issues arose when past participants reported missing TDS details, and WFI had not received the anticipated royalty. A settlement with ProSportify in June 2022 resulted in WFI's acquisition of the league for Rs 30 crore, and Dayaan Farooqui was appointed as the new league promoter.

With a 2026 kickoff, the league will feature one venue in Delhi before expanding to other cities. Six teams of nine wrestlers each, including international participants, will compete in the newly reformed league. The event includes men's freestyle and women's categories, excluding Greco-Roman, with aims to promote high-level competition and growth in Indian wrestling.

