Stalemate Drama in Opening Round of World Chess Cup

In the debut round of the World Chess Cup, Grandmasters Raunak Sadhwani and S L Narayanan of India faced challenges as they ended their games in draws against Daniel Barrish from South Africa and Steven Salas Rojas from Peru, respectively.

Numerous players adhered to their rankings across the 156-player knockout contest, yet surprise results are never far from these intense settings. Notably, four participants missed their games, granting walkovers to their higher-ranked adversaries.

India's top-ranked players, including World Champion D Gukesh, are set to compete directly in the second round. As the tournament progresses, players who drew in this first round aim for advantages, while those initially leading seek to maintain their edge in this high-stakes competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)