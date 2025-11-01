Left Menu

Stalemate Drama in Opening Round of World Chess Cup

In the first game of the World Chess Cup, Indian grandmasters Raunak Sadhwani and S L Narayanan ended with draws against international opponents. The knockout tournament, featuring 156 participants, saw some surprises, walkovers, and major battles ahead for those in the opening round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:21 IST
Stalemate Drama in Opening Round of World Chess Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the debut round of the World Chess Cup, Grandmasters Raunak Sadhwani and S L Narayanan of India faced challenges as they ended their games in draws against Daniel Barrish from South Africa and Steven Salas Rojas from Peru, respectively.

Numerous players adhered to their rankings across the 156-player knockout contest, yet surprise results are never far from these intense settings. Notably, four participants missed their games, granting walkovers to their higher-ranked adversaries.

India's top-ranked players, including World Champion D Gukesh, are set to compete directly in the second round. As the tournament progresses, players who drew in this first round aim for advantages, while those initially leading seek to maintain their edge in this high-stakes competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025