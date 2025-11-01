NorthEast United FC Secures Dramatic Victory Over FC Goa in Super Cup Thriller

NorthEast United FC delivered a spectacular upset by defeating reigning champions FC Goa 2-1 in their last Group B game of the Super Cup on Saturday.

Chema Nunez and Robin Yadav were the heroes for the Highlanders, while Sahil Tavora netted a consolation goal for Goa. Despite Goa's superior possession, NorthEast's solid defense and sharp counter-attacks made the difference.

Concurrently in Bambolim, Jamshedpur FC wrapped up their tournament journey triumphantly with a 2-0 win against I-League victors Inter Kashi. Raphael Messi Bouli and Manvir Singh secured the victory for Jamshedpur, with Inter Kashi struggling to create significant opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)