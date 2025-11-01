Left Menu

NorthEast United FC Secures Dramatic Victory Over FC Goa in Super Cup Thriller

In a stunning finale, NorthEast United FC triumphed over defending champions FC Goa with a 2-1 victory in the Super Cup. Goals from Chema Nunez and Robin Yadav secured the win despite FC Goa's dominance in possession. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC closed their campaign with a 2-0 win over Inter Kashi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatroda | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NorthEast United FC delivered a spectacular upset by defeating reigning champions FC Goa 2-1 in their last Group B game of the Super Cup on Saturday.

Chema Nunez and Robin Yadav were the heroes for the Highlanders, while Sahil Tavora netted a consolation goal for Goa. Despite Goa's superior possession, NorthEast's solid defense and sharp counter-attacks made the difference.

Concurrently in Bambolim, Jamshedpur FC wrapped up their tournament journey triumphantly with a 2-0 win against I-League victors Inter Kashi. Raphael Messi Bouli and Manvir Singh secured the victory for Jamshedpur, with Inter Kashi struggling to create significant opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

