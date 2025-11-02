Japan's Forever Young Triumphs at Del Mar

Japan's Forever Young clinched the Breeders' Cup Classic title at Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California, overcoming a field of strong competitors. The bay colt, with 7/2 odds, emerged victorious after a strategic race that saw him break away during the final turn.

Holding off a strong push from race favorite Fierceness and last year's champion Sierra Leone, Forever Young crossed the finish line first, capturing victory in the prestigious $7-million event.

The Classic, considered fiercely competitive, was marked by the absence of favorite, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, who was withdrawn due to illness.

