Japan's Forever Young Triumphs at Del Mar
Forever Young, a bay colt from Japan, achieved victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar Racetrack, Southern California, overcoming strong contenders, including last year's winner and the favorite, to win the $7-million race. The event was highly competitive despite the favorite being scratched.
Japan's Forever Young clinched the Breeders' Cup Classic title at Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California, overcoming a field of strong competitors. The bay colt, with 7/2 odds, emerged victorious after a strategic race that saw him break away during the final turn.
Holding off a strong push from race favorite Fierceness and last year's champion Sierra Leone, Forever Young crossed the finish line first, capturing victory in the prestigious $7-million event.
The Classic, considered fiercely competitive, was marked by the absence of favorite, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, who was withdrawn due to illness.
