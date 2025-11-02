Forever Young Gallops to Victory in Historic Breeders' Cup Classic

Japan's Forever Young surged ahead in the final stretch to secure a victory at the Breeders' Cup Classic, held at Del Mar racetrack in Southern California. The race, featuring one of the most competitive fields in recent history, saw the bay colt start with 7/2 odds after a third-place finish last year.

Forever Young strategically positioned itself midway through the 1-1/4 mile course and made a decisive move on the last turn. The horse successfully fended off a late charge from last year's champion, Sierra Leone, despite the favorite Fierceness slipping to third.

This victory was a redemptive moment for Forever Young and its team. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi, the first from Japan to win the prestigious event, expressed triumph similar to winning a World Cup. This $7-million race proved to be one of the most competitive, especially after the favorite, Kentucky Derby champion Sovereignty, was removed due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)