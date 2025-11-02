Kane Williamson Bids Farewell to T20s, Continues Test Journey

Former New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has officially announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals. Despite stepping away from T20s, Williamson will continue to represent the Black Caps in Test matches, specifically in their series against the West Indies later this year.

Williamson's decision comes after an illustrious career in the shortest format of the game, where he played 93 matches since his debut in 2011 and captained 75 of them. His leadership saw the team reach the World Cup final in 2021 and reach semi-finals in both 2016 and 2022.

NZ Cricket's chief, Scott Weenink, praised Williamson's significant contributions, both as a player and a leader. With an open mind about his One-Day career, Williamson will next be seen playing Test cricket, where New Zealand fans will have another chance to celebrate his impressive skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)