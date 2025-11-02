Left Menu

Reviving Cross-Country: Coe's Vision for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, advocates reintegrating cross-country running into the Olympics by 2030. He praises new IOC President Kirsty Coventry's openness to innovative ideas. Cross-country could return at the Winter Games, potentially attracting more countries. Meanwhile, the RUN X treadmill championship and Ultimate Championships will broaden athletics' global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:17 IST
Reviving Cross-Country: Coe's Vision for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, is pushing to reintroduce cross-country running in the 2030 Winter Olympics. With support from new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who is open to exploring innovative ideas, Coe envisions the event returning, possibly in the French Alps or Salt Lake City. He believes this move would not only resolve past climate-related challenges but also increase global participation, particularly from African nations known for excelling in such sports.

Despite its exclusion from the Summer Olympics since 1924 due to harsh weather conditions, Coe sees the Winter Games as an ideal avenue for its revival. He emphasizes the importance of a simple Olympic charter amendment to accommodate sports practiced during winter. Coe is part of the IOC's new Olympic program working group, tasked with evaluating sports addition and removal prospects.

Beyond cross-country, Coe announced the RUN X treadmill championship, which includes qualifying 5K events leading to a worldwide final. He also revealed plans for the Ultimate Championships, set for Budapest, combining Olympic, world, and Diamond League champions in a three-day showcase specifically designed for television audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025