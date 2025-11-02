Reviving Cross-Country: Coe's Vision for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, is pushing to reintroduce cross-country running in the 2030 Winter Olympics. With support from new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who is open to exploring innovative ideas, Coe envisions the event returning, possibly in the French Alps or Salt Lake City. He believes this move would not only resolve past climate-related challenges but also increase global participation, particularly from African nations known for excelling in such sports.

Despite its exclusion from the Summer Olympics since 1924 due to harsh weather conditions, Coe sees the Winter Games as an ideal avenue for its revival. He emphasizes the importance of a simple Olympic charter amendment to accommodate sports practiced during winter. Coe is part of the IOC's new Olympic program working group, tasked with evaluating sports addition and removal prospects.

Beyond cross-country, Coe announced the RUN X treadmill championship, which includes qualifying 5K events leading to a worldwide final. He also revealed plans for the Ultimate Championships, set for Budapest, combining Olympic, world, and Diamond League champions in a three-day showcase specifically designed for television audiences.

